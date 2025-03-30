'We are all the future": Students speak at political protest in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Protests against the Trump administration are continuing to populate city streets and sidewalks across America. On Saturday, Holland was host to another when more than a hundred — including many students — marched in a Unity Demonstration.

In a grassy lot north of Lake Macatawa, a number of sign-holding high schoolers gave short speeches, reading the prepared words from their phones.

"We're not victims. We're warriors and we're fighters," said Kelsey Simpson. "Are we going to stand together? Are we going to fight for all the little boys, the little girls who don't want this in their future?"

"We are all the future," she said.

"I want to help, but how? Is our future still within reach?" said Eva Skipper, reciting a poem she wrote for the event.

I AM Academy, a Holland nonprofit, put together the protest, meant to share "love, light and light and truth with the world while standing together to support one another in the face of current policy changes," according to a release.

"We're human, so this is what we do," said Henry Cherry, co-founder and executive director of I AM Academy. "We have a motley crew of organizations and community members that are coming together for one cause, which is to make sure we. take care of our people."

Cherry said his nonprofit, which specifically supports and attempts to create opportunities black and brown children, has seen fewer immigrants show up to its mobile food pantry due to fears of deportation.

"We consider them family," Cherry said. "When they're not showing up, we know there's a need there."

A number of signs at the Saturday protest spoke out against the Trump administration's immigration policies. Others found fault with recent cuts to federal programs, including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"To be unified around the values of diversity, equity and inclusion is what makes us all better," said Gordon Wiersma, a pastor at Hope Church in Holland and a board member for I AM Academy. "Those aren't divisive words. Those are words of empowerment."

In addition to I Am Academy, Bluestocking Bookshop, Boys and Girls Club, CultureWorks, the Justice and Reconciliation Ministry at Hope Church, Maple Avenue Ministries, Out On The Lakeshore, Third Reformed Church, and Upward Bound TRIO also took part in the Unity Demonstration, which marched more than a mile through Holland, ending at Centennial Park.

"Seeing who all showed up and seeing the amount of numbers we have here has just been really inspiring," said Olivia Kornoelje, a participant. "Truthfully, it's been very hopeful."

