WATCH: MSP trooper captures video of car flying off I-196 in Jamestown

Michigan State Police
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) captured dash cam video of a car speeding through a Jamestown Township construction zone Sunday morning.

Troopers say the incident occurred near 32nd Street on I-196.

We’re told the driver traveled nearly 30 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing them to lose control and crash.

Video posted to Twitter shows the vehicle flying off the road.

MSP says the driver suffered minor injuries. They’re using the video as a word of caution to others, noting the incident could have had a deadly outcome.

