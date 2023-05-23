Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voting to become a constitutional county

Posted at 6:47 PM, May 23, 2023
Ottawa County commissioners are voting to become a constitutional county.

The resolution talks about constitutional freedoms. However, county documents show references to the first, second, fifth, and fourteenth amendments, which mostly refer to freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

More than 100 people arrived at Tuesday's meeting, hoping to speak on the issue during the public comment period.

Chairman Joe Moss, who is pushing for this issue, is one of the leaders of Ottawa Impact, a far-right political organization that backs a majority of commissioners.

The group made some transformative changes right when they took office in January, including eliminating the DEI department, as well as demoting its top health officer, which has resulted in months of ongoing litigation.

Moss shared over Facebook the news last week as a way “to protect the individual freedoms of the people of Ottawa County.”

