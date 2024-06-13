WATCH: KB Gold Jewelry releases video of armed robbery, $16K of merch stolen

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — KB Gold Jewelry released surveillance video to FOX 17 depicting the armed robbery that took place at the business earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday on East Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township.

The video shows one person enter the store through the front door, followed by three others. The first two pull out what look like guns and approach a store employee.

While that’s happening a fourth person is seen propping open the door.

Three suspects run toward the back end of the store and pick up items off the ground, and another person is seen grabbing necklaces out of the store’s front display.

The store’s owner tells us a gun was fired at that time, though employees believe the discharge was accidental.

All four suspects run out of the building through the front door, marking the end of the incident.

The video’s timestamp indicates the thieves were in and out in less than 30 seconds.

Store owners say the thieves stole $16,000 worth of products.

KB Gold Jewelry will remain closed until Monday. They plan to add more surveillance cameras and other security equipment.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made. FOX 17 reached out for updates and are currently waiting for a response.

