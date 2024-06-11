Deputies investigate armed robbery at Holland Township jewelry store

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Holland Township jewelry store Monday afternoon.

The incident happened before 5:30 p.m. at KB Gold Jewelry on East Lakewood Boulevard, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told there were reports of several armed people inside demanding employees to hand over their wares.

OCSO says the individuals ran off after a confrontation took place. This happened before deputies arrived.

No one was hurt.

Those with information related to the robbery are encouraged to connect with OCSO or Silent Observer.

