WATCH: FOX 17 walks the parade at Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Among marching bands, water guns and thrown candy, FOX 17 participated in the Grand Parade at Coast Guard Festival, waving to the women and men of the United States Coast Guard as they walked the route.

On the final weekend of the festival's 100th year, more than 100 entrants made up the parade, which wound through residential Grand Haven, with locals and tourists alike lining the sidewalks.

"I've been coming since I was little and you know each year it gets better and better," said Devin Jeppesen, who watched the parade.

When FOX 17 reached the grandstands, meteorologist Kevin Craig gave a live forecast (sunny and hot) as other members of the newsroom chanted and waved to the crowd.

"Even the tourists, they're just happy to be here because it's kind of exciting," said Debora Fett, who organized a craft show for the festival. "Everybody looks forward to Coast Guard every year."

Coast Guard Festival will run through Sunday, August 4.

