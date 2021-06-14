Vote possible on controversial statue in Allendale Garden of Honor

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A regular meeting of the Allendale Township Board of Trustees is scheduled for Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m. A vote is possible during the meeting on the future of the statue in the Garden of Honor that has generated both demands to remove it and demands to keep it.

An advisory committee previously sent a recommendation to the board that the statue be replaced.

The statue in question depicts soldiers from both sides of the Civil War facing away from one another, with an enslaved child at their feet with the words “Freedom to all slaves.” The statue was called racist and offensive by some activists but has been defended by other community residents.

The Garden of Honor Memorial committee has suggested the statue be replaced by one that only depicts a diversity of Union soldiers.

