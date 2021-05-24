Committee to present final recommendation(s) for controversial statue in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — An advisory committee tasked with developing suggestions for a controversial statue in Allendale is set to present its final recommendation(s) to the township board on Monday.

The Garden of Honor Memorial Committee was formed last summer after community members and activist groups began protesting a Civil War statue in the township’s Garden of Honor, saying it was racist and offensive.

The statue depicts a Confederate and Union Soldier standing side-by-side with a Black child at their feet holding a sign that says “Freedom to All Slaves.”

Earlier this year, the committee offered three possible changes at a township meeting, but ultimately requested five additional meetings to further study each recommendation.

In an email to local media ahead of Monday’s meeting, Adam Elenbaas, the township’s supervisor, said trustees do not plan to vote on the statue’s future until a later meeting. No date has been set, but it could come at the board’s next meeting in mid-June.

