Vigil held in remembrance of dead GVSU student

ALLENDALE, Mich. — On December 12, 2020, Taylor Derosa was found dead near on Grand Valley State University’s campus. Dozens of people gathered at the clock tower on the Allendale campus of GVSU for a vigil marking one year since the death of Taylor Derosa.

Friends who attended tonight's vigil say it was important to have a good turnout.

“I mean, like, it honestly means like the world to me and Taylor's mom that so many people are here just like, seeing like, all these nice things,” Jenny Mollencopf told Fox 17. “She was the most selfless, like human being and she truly lived life to the fullest.”

DeRosa had been a first-year student at the school had grown up in Royal Oak and was known for being a positive person who stood up for her beliefs.

According to her death certificate, DeRosa died from hypothermia and exposure to the cold and also had a high amount of alcohol in her system her death was ruled accidental.

More information on Taylor DeRosa’s death can be found here.