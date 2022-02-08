Victim, suspect identified in Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in the fatal crash that killed an Indiana man and seriously injured a 76-year-old woman in Holland Township on Monday.

The deceased victim has been identified as 77-year-old Eugene Filar, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the woman is in stable condition.

Deputies say the at-fault driver has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Jay Brown from West Olive, adding he was taken into custody after the crash on Monday.

Brown has been charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving, authorities say. More charges may be filed at a later time. We’re told Brown was denied Bond.

The crash is still under investigation.

Those with information related to the case are encouraged to get in touch with Ottawa County deputies or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or via mosotips.com.

READ MORE: Man dead, woman hurt after rear-ended by suspected drunk driver on US-31

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube