Man dead, woman hurt after rear-ended by suspected drunk driver on U.S. 31

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say a suspected drunk driver played a role in a crash that left a 77-year-old man dead and his 76-year-old passenger seriously injured.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a two-car crash on U.S. 31 near Felch Street in Holland at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, authorities found that a Honda CR-V had been rear-ended by a white Dodge Charger. Authorities report witnesses claim to have seen the Charger driving erratically before striking the CR-V.

Officials say the 77-year-old driver of Baldwin, who was in the CR-V, died. His 76-year-old female passenger of Valparaiso, Ind., was transported to Holland Hospital for her injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the 31-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger, who lives in West Olive, has been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. His name will be withheld pending his arraignment.

Northbound US-31 was closed for several hours. It reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

Those with information regarding this incident are urged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or visit MOSOTIPS.com.

