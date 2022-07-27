Veteran suicides in Ottawa Co. highest in 2021 than previous 12 years

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County health officials say more veterans died of suicide in 2021 than in any other year within the last 12 years.

It’s part of a report published by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH).

The report says eight veterans died of suicide, accounting for 24% of all suicides despite only comprising 6% of the county's population.

In all, 33 people died of suicide last year, which matches the same number as 2020, according to the report.

We’re told the county’s suicide rate has been roughly the same over eight years, suggesting there is no correlation between the COVID-19 pandemic and elevated suicide rates.

Teen suicides were down to one in 2021, which OCDPH says is lower than the average of two or three teens each year over 10 years.

Overall, county health officials say suicide rates are lower than that of the state and the country.

Connect with Health Educator Amy Sheele for more information or if you would like to help with the county’s efforts to address mental health needs.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please connect with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by texting or calling 988.

