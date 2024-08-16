Vehicle crashes into Holland home after speeding away from police

HOLLAND, Mich. — A vehicle that sped away from police crashed into a home in Holland early in the morning on Friday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says an officer spotted a vehicle which may have been missing its license plate around 1:30 a.m. on Hastings Avenue. When the officer turned his cruiser to follow, the vehicle accelerated and turned west onto 24th Street.

The officer couldn't follow the vehicle, but minutes later the county dispatch center received a call about a vehicle that crashed into the home on Central Avenue.

Public Safety says by the time officers got to the home, the car was empty. The house and lawn were both damaged by the vehicle. Thankfully no one in the home was injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or share an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

