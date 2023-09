FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Drivers will be able once again to use US-31 between Van Wagoner Street and 3rd Street with its expected reopening Friday afternoon, September 29.

The freeway has been closed for two weeks for the replacement of a large culvert just south of Van Wagoner Street.

But lane closures can be expected on the same stretch of US-31 into November.

The two ramp closures will also continue into November: Van Wagoner Street to southbound US-31 and 3rd Street to northbound US-31.