US-31 reopens after Ottawa Co. crash hospitalized 1

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 15:54:06-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says one lane of US-31 shut down Friday after a crash.

Deputies responded to the intersection of US-31 and Comstock in Grand Haven around 9 a.m. Friday.

They say a 79-year-old woman, from Norton Shores, turned onto Comstock and into the path of a 24-year-old man, from Zeeland, driving on US-31.

Witnesses say the man had a green light when the woman turned in front of him.

The woman was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

One lane of US-31 closed for a short time as crews cleaned up the crash.

Morning News