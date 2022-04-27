Watch
US-31 bridge work in Grand Haven and resulting traffic jams will continue through May

Sara J. Martin, Michigan Department of Transportation
Arial photo by MDOT shows progress of repairs to the bascule bridge on US-31 over the Grand River in March 2022.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 27, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — In the Grand Haven area, the work on the bascule bridge on US-31 over the Grand River (the drawbridge) and other bridges to the north has caused daily backups, especially for morning commuters. Traffic regularly backs up to Van Wagoner Street and sometimes as far at Pontaluna Road.

The original project schedule called for a suspension of work and elimination of traffic shifts and lane closures beginning May 1 to accommodate increased traffic from lakeshore tourism.

That plan has changed.

MDOT’s schedule now shows the work will not be suspended until May 27. Some parts of the project will end earlier:

US-31:

  • Lane closures on northbound and southbound US-31 from 3rd Street in Ferrysburg to Jackson Street in Grand Haven through May 27. 
  • Ramp closure from southbound US-31 to westbound M-104 into Spring Lake through May 27. 

M-104/Savidge Street

  • Lane closure on westbound M-104 over Spring Lake Channel through May 6. 
  • Ramp closure from westbound M-104 to southbound US-31 through May 6. 
