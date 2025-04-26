UNITY CHRISTIAN HISTORY: Isaac TeSlaa drafted by Lions in round three of 2025 NFL Draft

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Isaac TeSlaa was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, becoming the first graduate of Unity Christian High School to be drafted into the league.

The Lions traded up to get the Michigan native.



An athletic, 6-foot-4, 214-pound wide receiver from the University of Arkansas, TeSlaa was picked 70th overall.

"It’s a big part of the process, but it's really just the start of another journey," TeSlaa said to FOX 17 on Thursday, prior to the draft.

A former high school quarterback, TeSlaa led Unity Christian to its first state championship in program history in 2018, defeating Portland in a 42-7 rout for the Division 5 title at Ford Field.

He transitioned to wide receiver in college, playing three seasons at Hillsdale College before transferring to Arkansas.

During his senior year with the Razorbacks, TeSlaa put together a 546-yard, three-touchdown campaign, averaging a steep 19.5 yards per catch.

It was his performance at the 2025 NFL Combine, though, that caused his name to rise on draft boards. A 4.43-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical jump and a number of other drills combined to give him a 9.97 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), one of the highest for his position in combine history.

"It’s not just about the stats and everything. It's about how you play, regardless of the situation," TeSlaa said on Thursday. "I was doing all the things outside of the Saturday games to set myself up to play in the NFL."

