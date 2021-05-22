United Way to host 'Summer Stock Up' event to help feed low-income families

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — United Way is taking part in a statewide initiative to collect food for local pantries, according to the nonprofit’s Greater Ottawa County division.

We’re told low-income families have limited options when it comes to putting food on the table during the summertime due to a reduction in donations.

Community members and businesses are asked to take part in this season’s “Summer Stock Up” event to help feed families throughout the summer, the Greater Ottawa County United Way tells us.

Those interested in participating are asked to drop off donations at the Greater Ottawa County United Way lobby on Clover Street in Holland this June between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

The nonprofit asks participants not to donate perishable items.

Monetary donations are also accepted online or by texting OttawaUW to 41444.

Click here for more information.

