Two suspects charged after robbery of West Olive convenience store

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man and one teenager are now charged in connection to the armed robbery of a convenience store in Port Sheldon Township on Wednesday morning.

Jose Rosales-Torres, 21, was charged with armed robbery plus 4th degree fleeing and eluding police.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Jose Rosales-Torres, one of two suspects charged in the robbery at the West Olive One-Stop.

A 16-year-old accomplice was arraigned on counts of armed robbery, felonious assault, and felony firearms. The teen is not being identified by investigators because of his age, but he is charged as an adult.

The robbery happened on October 29 around 10:50 a.m. at the West Olive One-Stop on West Olive Road.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said two suspects robbed the clerk while threatening him with a gun, plus stole items from the store. The suspects drove off from the scene before deputies arrived, but their vehicle was spotted minutes later in the Allendale area by another deputy.

An attempt to pull the vehicle over failed, starting a pursuit that went into Kent County. The chase was called off when deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later Kent County sheriff's deputies found the vehicle empty, but spotted three people running from the area. Those three were detained. They included the two people charged in the robbery.

The third person, a 17-year-old, was released the same day to the custody of his guardians.

Bond for both Rosales-Torres and the 16-year-old was set at $350,000.

