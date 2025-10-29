Three arrested after armed robbery at Ottawa County convenience store

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that led to a multi-county pursuit and the arrest of three suspects.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 10:52 a.m. Wednesday at the West Olive One Stop at 8471 W Olive Road in Port Sheldon Township.

Deputies say two suspects threatened the clerk with a handgun before stealing merchandise. They were gone by the time police got there. The clerk was not injured.

A short time later, deputies spotted the suspects car in the Allendale Township area. When they tried to pull them over, the driver took off, leading to a high-speed pursuit that crossed into Kent County. Deputies eventually lost sight of the suspects car and the pursuit was called off.

Members of the Kent County Sheriff's Office later spotted the suspects car, which was abandoned, along with three males who were on foot in the area.

All three were taken into custody. One suspect is a 21-year-old man who was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail, a 16-year-old was taken to the Ottawa County Juvenile Center and the other 17-year-old was released to his parents/guardians. The names of the suspects will not be released pending formal charges.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

