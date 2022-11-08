Two people in critical condition after crash in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Allendale Fire Department, and LIFE EMS responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident in Allendale Township on Tuesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.

One of the vehicles was driven by a 17-year-old male from Zeeland. The 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign on 92nd Avenue. He then proceeded out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of the second vehicle.

The second vehicle was driven by a 71-year-old male from Zeeland. His passenger was a 73-year-old female from Zeeland.

After the crash, both the 71-year-old male and 73-year-old female were taken to Butterworth Hospital by LIFE EMS in critical condition.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

