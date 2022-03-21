Two people arrested in connection to larceny of gasoline and catalytic converters

ZEELAND, Mich. — Two people have been arrested in connection to stolen Catalytic Converters and gasoline in Zeeland, Michigan.

One group of people were arrested by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies after authorities suspected their involvement in the larcenies of catalytic converters and gasoline.

Further investigation revealed the group committed the larceny of a catalytic converter via cutting it from a fleet car parked in the 500 block of W. Gordon Ave in Zeeland. Authorities believe the group also stole gasoline from a fleet car via siphoning it.

One 35-year-old Pullman man and one 42-year-old Hamilton man were lodged and are awaiting formal charges and arraignment.

Authorities estimate damages to be between $3,000 and $5,000.

Those with information can contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.