Two new exhibitions open at Hope College's Kruizenga Art Museum

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two new exhibitions have opened at the Hope College Kruizenga Art Museum.

One of the exhibits is No Planet B, which will run through Saturday, December 10. The exhibit features 41 works of art that focus on the planet’s environmental problems. These problems include climate change, industrial pollution, and biodiversity loss.

“The title of the exhibition comes from a catchphrase popularized by former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who said that there can be no plan B for solving the world’s environmental problems because there is no planet B,” said Kruizenga Art Museum director Charles Mason. “Although the environment seems to be sliding rapidly into a state of crisis, the exhibition makes the point that solutions to many of our problems exist and can be implemented if we find the will to do so. I think art has a potentially important role to play in that process since it can serve both to warn us about the dangers we face while also inspiring us to envision a better future.”

Hope College Chicanx Art: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

The other exhibition, Chicanx Art: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage, which will run until November 5. The exhibit will feature 11 works of art created by Chicano and Chicana artists that reflect different aspects of Mexican-American heritage. The subjects include the United Farm Workers labor movement, Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Mexican wrestling, and lowrider cars. The art featured in the exhibit date from within the last few years to the 1970s.

Chicanx Art: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage will run until November 5. No Planet B will run until December 10. More information on the exhibits can be found on Hope College’s website.

