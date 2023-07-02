Two injured following SUV vs. motorcycle crash in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men are recovering from injuries after an SUV and motorcycle crash in Allendale Township on Saturday night.

It happened around 10:05 p.m. on Warner Street near 72nd Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Investigation shows a 24-year-old Fruitport man was drIving his motorcycle on Warner Street. A 47-year-old man from Allendale, driving a Subaru, failed to yield to the motorcycle while turning left causing the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Subaru had minor injuries. His passenger, a 16-year-old male had none.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.