Two hurt after crash and police pursuit overnight in Ottawa County

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich — Police say alcohol say have played a role in a crash following a police pursuit overnight in Ottawa County.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 84th and Frontage in Zeeland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Holland police began the pursuit in the area of 48th and Lincoln while investigating a domestic situation.

The pursuit came to an end after the driver lost control on a dirt road and crashed.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital. Both were from the Holland area.

Police say the man faces several charges after the police pursuit.

Both were said to have non-life threatening injuries.