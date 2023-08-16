Two charged for trying to smuggle drugs into Ottawa County Correctional Facility

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two Holland women have been charged after attempting to smuggle controlled substances into the Ottawa County Correctional Facility. They are 36-year-old Marsha Bell and 32-year-old Monique Molina.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, in late April and early May of 2023, corrections staff at the jail intercepted two separate packages that were sent from Bell to Molina, who was an inmate in the facility. After inspecting the packages, the staff determined that they contained controlled substances within the packaging, and had been disguised as legal mail.

After testing at the State Police Crime Laboratory, the substance was determined to be Buprenorphine.

Both Bell and Molina were then charged with attempting to deliver a controlled substance-non narcotic and attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner. They were also charged under the Habitual Offender Act- 4th Offense Notice.

In July, both Bell and Molina were arraigned by the Honorable John Hulsing, and were denied bond. They are currently awaiting sentencing and are lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

