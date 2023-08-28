Twin Lake skydiver injures leg after parachute malfunctions over Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Twin Lake man is seriously hurt after a skydiving accident in Grand Haven over the weekend.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the incident happened Sunday in the 1800 block of Hayes Street before 6 p.m.

We’re told the 49-year-old skydiver deployed his backup parachute after his primary parachute failed, leading to a rapid descent.

The man landed on a roof and seriously injured his left leg, according to GHDPS.

Authorities say the man received treatment while on the roof. He was transported to the ground with help from a ladder truck and was hospitalized thereafter.

GHDPS credits Grand Haven Township Fire & Rescue for their assistance.

