Tulip Time named one of nation's best flower festivals — again!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time was once again recognized as one of the country’s best flower festivals!

USA Today ranked the festival at number five based on tulip count, search volume and social media engagement.

The Holland festival was number three last year. It has 5 million tulips on display in and near the downtown area.

More recently, the festival has garnered more attention thanks to Holland, the upcoming thriller starring Nicole Kidman. The film launches March 27 on Prime Video.

Tulip Time runs May 2–11 this year.

