Tulip Time celebrates 95 years with Bikes & Blooms theme

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is back!

Just kidding. Organizers work on the festival year-round, so it never really leaves.

They have finalized details on plans for next year, though— coming to town May 4-12, 2024 with the theme "Bikes and Blooms!".

It's a bit of a big deal as this will be the festival's 95th anniversary.

You can be a part of the landmark celebration!

Tulip Time is inviting everyone to be part of a community-source public art project. All you have to do is decorate bikes and bike parts— provided by Tulip Time— to be displayed throughout downtown Holland during the festival. Organizers want to see your passion and creativity to make works of art that embody the theme "Pedals in Bloom".

The theme celebrates the cycling heritage of the Netherlands and the rise of biking culture here in the U.S.

Find everything you'll need on the festival's website starting September 1.Forms and concept drawings are due October 20 and finished pieces can be handed in April 15-18, 2024.