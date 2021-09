HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulips may not be the first thing that comes to mind in September, but Tulip Time Festival organizers are already getting ready for next year’s event.

Independent Primero, the ship transporting the tulip bulbs from the Netherlands, just made a stop in Ireland and will soon arrive in New Jersey.

City of Holland

From there, a truck will bring the bulbs over to Michigan.

See the tulips’ full journey here:

Those interested in volunteering to help plant the tulips can sign up here.