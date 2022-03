GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A truck backed into a Meijer in Grand Haven Township Thursday, damaging the storefront.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 62-year-old man accelerated while in reverse, hitting the store. It is not known if the man used the wrong pedal or if the accelerator pedal had stuck.

We’re told another man nearby was hit by debris but refused to be treated at the scene. No one else was hurt in the incident.

