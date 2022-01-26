Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Traffic stop turns into pursuit in Holland Township

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 16:00:02-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman was hospitalized and is awaiting arraignment after trying to flee officers during an attempted traffic stop in Holland Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop a white SUV close to Riley St. and West Shore Dr before the driver refused to stop leading to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver failed to adhere to a red light at Riley St. and 136th Ave causing a four-car crash.

The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old woman from Ionia, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities report the investigation is ongoing with the woman in custody and awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News