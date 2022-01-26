Traffic stop turns into pursuit in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman was hospitalized and is awaiting arraignment after trying to flee officers during an attempted traffic stop in Holland Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop a white SUV close to Riley St. and West Shore Dr before the driver refused to stop leading to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver failed to adhere to a red light at Riley St. and 136th Ave causing a four-car crash.

The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old woman from Ionia, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities report the investigation is ongoing with the woman in custody and awaiting arraignment.

