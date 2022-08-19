Watch Now
Toddler improving, 13-year-old still critical after deadly Ottawa County crash

Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 19, 2022
Ottawa County deputies say the children hurt in a crash earlier this week that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl still have a long road to recovery.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday, August 17, around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships.

Deputies say a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Wyoming boy was heading west with three other teens and a 22-month-old boy when he traveled past the stop sign at the intersection and pulled into the path of a gravel truck.

A 14-year-old girl from Wyoming was killed in the crash.

Deputies say the 17-year-old driver and a 14-year-old from Wyoming suffered moderate injuries.

The 22-month-old boy is improving, however, a 13-year-old boy is still in critical condition.

