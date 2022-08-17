Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized

JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships.

We’re told a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Wyoming male was driving west with four other juveniles when he traveled past the stop sign at the intersection, pulling into the path of a gravel truck driven by a southbound 62-year-old man from Byron Center.

Deputies say one of the Jeep’s passengers died of their injuries.

The others were taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office says their injuries span from serious to critical.

The truck driver was unhurt in the crash.

Authorities say the intersection will remain closed while investigations proceed.

