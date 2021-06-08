Three teenagers hospitalized after Wright Township rollover incident

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews from Tallmadge and Wright Townships responded to a crash involving one vehicle on 30th Avenue and Taft Road at noon today, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 17-year-old male driver in a 2004 Toyota Camry lost control while driving on a dirt road, which caused the vehicle to roll over before hitting a tree on Taft Road.

Authorities say three teenagers were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred, adding they were all treated at the scene and taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube