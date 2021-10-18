Three-car-crash leaves one hospitalized.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A three-car crash in Georgetown Township left one hospitalized on Oct. 17, 2021.

According to Ottawa County Sheriffs Office, a 5o-year-old woman driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson struck the driver of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, a 42-year-old female, after disregarding a red light.

The driver of the Hyundai also struck a 2007 Mercedes driven by a 43-year-old man. Following the crash, the driver of the Hyundai was transported in serious condition in stable condition.

The driver of the Mercedes faced non-life-threatening conditions and sought medical attention on her own.

Authorities cited the 50-year-old for the violation.