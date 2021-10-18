Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Three-car-crash leaves one hospitalized.

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Polkton Township.
Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Posted at 9:12 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 21:12:17-04

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A three-car crash in Georgetown Township left one hospitalized on Oct. 17, 2021.

According to Ottawa County Sheriffs Office, a 5o-year-old woman driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson struck the driver of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, a 42-year-old female, after disregarding a red light.

The driver of the Hyundai also struck a 2007 Mercedes driven by a 43-year-old man. Following the crash, the driver of the Hyundai was transported in serious condition in stable condition.

The driver of the Mercedes faced non-life-threatening conditions and sought medical attention on her own.

Authorities cited the 50-year-old for the violation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time