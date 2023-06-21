'This truly is grooming': Ottawa Co. commissioners criticize Grand Haven Pride Festival

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A handful of Ottawa County commissioners voiced criticism of Grand Haven’s Pride Festival at a meeting on Tuesday.

The festival, which was the city’s first ever, happened last weekend.

Commissioners spoke against some of the events held, including the festival’s drag show, drag bingo and a drag brunch, along with concerns that children saw what took place. The comments came during a health and human services committee meeting.

“I know a lot of people don't like hearing the word grooming, but this truly is grooming,” said Sylvia Rhodea, vice-chairperson of the commission.

In addition to Rhodea, commissioners Roger Belknap, Allison Miedema and Rebekah Curran expressed concerns.

Belknap, during his comments, said he hopes Holland’s PRIDE festival, which is scheduled for this weekend, sets age limits on who can see the drag show.

“I would like to go on record saying I really hope we're intelligent enough not to make that an all ages event,” said Belknap. “I understand risky behavior for adults, colleges, I understand that, but ladies and gentlemen, we're inviting our kids to participate in this and sanctioning it.”

FOX 17 spoke to one of Grand Haven PRIDE’s committee members, Rev. Jared Cramer with Saint John’s Episcopal Church.

He said he was happy to see around 4,000 people of all ages supporting LGBTQ+ rights during the event.

“To paint all of this as something evil, harmful to children is wrong,” said Cramer. “It's a lie and it's an insult to these wonderful, amazing people who came out to celebrate for Pride.”

To watch the meeting in full, click here.

The next regularly scheduled Ottawa County commission meeting is June 27.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube