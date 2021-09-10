Third teen charged with robbing Grand Haven T-Mobile store

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A third teenager has been charged in connection to an armed robbery at the T-Mobile store in Grand Haven.

Grand Haven police say 17-year-old Alonte Coreshawn Coleman from Grand Rapids is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

Police say Coleman was already in the Kent County Jail on weapons charges following the armed robbery. He is being held without bond.

Two other teens have also been charged in connection to the T-Mobile armed robbery.

Sixteen-year-old Yaceair Lamont Divers and 15-year-old Ibrahim Hassan Dadiri are facing the same charges in connection to the robbery.

The robbery happened on August 18 around 3 p.m.

Witnesses told police that five men entered the store wearing hoods and masks and that one of them was armed with a handgun.

They fled with cell phones and tablets.

Detectives from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety worked with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the case.

“The individuals involved in the robbery are brazen and violent,” Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said. “Untold emotional trauma from the robbery was experienced by the victims who were inside the store. Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings. The gunman also forced employees and customers to sit on the floor at gunpoint. The great work of all involved officers and detectives took these individuals off the street and has made the West Michigan region safer for everyone.”

The investigation continues.

