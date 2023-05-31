The Momentum Center to show A Man Called Otto during Free Dinner and a Movie Night

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Momentum Center in Grand Haven invites you to dinner and a movie!

Friday, June 9, this free event will feature the Tom Hanks film “A Man Called Otto”.

Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. followed by the PG13 movie at 6 p.m.

“This film addresses depression and isolation, and the importance of human connections,” explained Momentum Center’s director Barbara Lee VanHorssen--themes The Momentum Center works to address through community conversations that lend visibility, connection, and support to those impacted by mental illness, substance use disorder, and those facing challenges from disabilities.

For more information on The Momentum Center in Grand Haven or Holland, or to find out how to join in on the Free Dinner and a Movie Night, click here.