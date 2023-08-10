‘The dunes are fragile’: Laketown Twp. asks beachgoers to stay on posted paths

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission wants beachgoers to stay on the right path when they’re heading to and from Lake Michigan.

The township says there are new signs posted at Laketown Beach on 142nd Avenue.

The six signs ask people to remain on the paths to help protect dune stabilization efforts at the beach.

“The biggest reason why I wanted the signs out is to remind people that the dunes are fragile and excessive foot traffic in areas that are not dedicated for travel disrupt and uproot the vegetation which in turn causes destabilization of the dune and exacerbates erosion,” Jeremy Van Hoven, chairperson of the parks commission, said. “What was concerning me the most was areas that were being traversed and ‘new’ trails being worn into the recently planted grass.”

Township officials say Olde Paths, Inc. of Holland started planting the grass last October to help hold the sand in place, and more plantings are expected.

They say they have battled shifting sand for decades— having to clear the parking lot each spring and having large portions of wooden steps get buried.

A four-person crew from Escape Ministries in Holland spent two days earlier this month shoveling sand off about 50 stairs from the parking lot up to the dune.

Volunteers also cleaned the steps last September during the annual United Way Day of Caring— and event when volunteers and businesses around the area provide short-term service to local nonprofits.

“Sand dunes are quite unique, and we are blessed to have them comprise the entire western edge of our township. I would like to do anything that we can to further protect them for future generations to enjoy,” Van Hoven said.

Van Hoven adds that the signs he installed came at no extra cost to the township— they were left over from when the township installed stairs about 30 years ago, while the posts and brackets were already in stock.

Laketown Township

Looking ahead, the parks commission is updating its five-year master plan to help secure state and federal grants for improvements.

“My hopes are that with our five-year plan, we can find additional strategies for dune stabilization while improving our township beach park for visitor access and enjoyment,” Van Hoven said.

Laketown Beach is open from dawn to dusk. There are no lifeguards or warning flags, but the beach does have signs informing people about rip currents, along with a life ring for emergency use.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube