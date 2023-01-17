Text messages suggest Allendale Public Schools board chose legal group ahead of time

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Newly elected officials on the Allendale Public Schools Board selected a Lansing-based law firm to represent the district more than a month before they took office, according to text messages provided to FOX 17.

Last week, in a 4-3 vote, the school board switched its legal representation from Thrun Law Firm to Kallman Legal Group, a well-known conservative practice.

The motion was introduced by Ottawa-Impact affiliated members.

At the time, opposing members accused those who voted “yes” of predetermining the outcome.

The text messages span from November 21 to January 8.

They were obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request filed by an Ottawa County resident, who then shared them with FOX 17.

All communication between board members and Ottawa Impact or Kallman Legal Group regarding the law firm and proposed change of legal counsel for Allendale Public Schools was requested.

The district’s superintendent also confirmed the authenticity of the documents to FOX 17.

Board President Corey Mango, Vice President Liz Ramey, and member Anna Hendricks discuss seeking Kallman Legal Group's services for the school board in the messages.

Ottawa County Board Vice Chair Slyvia Rhodea, who co-founded Ottawa Impact, is part of the conversation too.

Ramey sent a text on November 21 saying, “I have calls for legal counsel out to: Great Lakes Justice Center, Rachel Citak, and David Kallman. I’ll let you guys know if I find anything out. Thanks.”

Two days later, on November 23, she sent an update.

“Update: I talked to Dave Kallman,” wrote Ramey. “His firm is likely going to be taking on school boards to represent. He said he had been toying with the idea buy the more calls he gets demonstrating there’s a huge need, he’d like to step in and fill it. He will know next week.”

Kevin Holstege, who supported the switch to Kallman Legal Group, does not appear in the text messages.

On December 8, Ramey texted, “Friends… Kallman is IN!!! We have a lawyer!!!!! Praise Jesus!”

The messages raise questions as to whether board members violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

According to the state law, government officials of public bodies are required to conduct public meetings if the minimum number of voting members of the board is present.

In addition, any decisions or discussions on matters that could pertain to a decision must also be conduced in a public meeting.

This is a developing story.