More changes in Ottawa County after new Allendale BOE takes over

ALLENDALE, Mich. — With the help of new members endorsed by a far-right group, the Allendale Public Schools Board of Education enacted a controversial change on Monday, and signaled similar measures could be taken at future meetings.

In a 4-3 vote, the board switched its current legal representation from Thrun Law Firm to Kallman Legal Group, a well-known conservative practice based in Lansing.

Anna Hendricks, Kevin Holstege, Corey Mango, and Liz Ramey voted in favor of the motion.

Ottawa Impact endorsed Mango and Ramey in the November 2022 election.

“Allendale would be better served by an independent legal firm that can provide specific counsel targeted to the needs of our district,” said Ramey. “Kallman Legal Group is a well established and respected law firm that is well versed in education and constitutional law. They are profound advocates for the constitutional rights of staff, students, and parents.”

Kim Cannata, Pam DeJong, and Josh Thurkettle voted against the motion.

They said they only received notice of it on Sunday, and alleged the members who voted "yes" predetermined the outcome.

“If you want to change something, let’s talk about it,” said Thurkettle. “But, presenting information to fellow board members, trying to shove a law firm through, that’s not transparent. If you think it is, your integrity is very weak.”

According to Thrun’s website, it has been the “preeminent school law firm in the state” since 1946.

It’s unknown if Kallman has any experience representing school districts in this capacity.

Board members also discussed whether to end its long-standing relationship with the Michigan Association of School Boards, whose roots trace back to Allendale in the 1940s.

The voluntary, nonprofit association works with nearly all of the state’s public school boards. It also provides leadership services to members.

A motion was made for the board to instead join the National School Board Leadership Council, which focuses on “elevating the academics and leaving social-emotional development to parents.”

One member said NSBLC would help the district create “brilliant critical thinkers versus social activists”.

However, instead of voting on the motion, another motion was moved to postpone the vote until the next board meeting.

It passed 4-3, with Cannata, DeJong, Holstege, and Thurkettle approving it.

