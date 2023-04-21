Teen pinned in car, hospitalized with serious injuries after Ottawa Co. crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the crash at 144th Avenue and Wintergreen Drive in Robinson Township, just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They say an 18-year-old from Grand Haven was stopped on 144th Avenue and waiting to turn when she was rear-ended by a 17-year-old boy from West Olive.

The impact pushed the 18-year-old into the road where she was hit by oncoming traffic.

She was pinned inside the car and first responders had to remove her from it— before taking her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Her current condition is not known.

Neither of the other drivers was hurt in the crash.

