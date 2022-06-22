Teen injured in Hudsonville crash

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver from Hudsonville was hurt Wednesday afternoon after colliding with another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey that carried a Grand Rapids woman and two children.

The crash happened in Hudsonville on 32nd Avenue around 5:00 PM.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, turned out of a parking lot onto 32nd Avenue, where the right hand lane had stopped traffic. As the teen drove into the left hand lane to complete her left turn, she was struck by a north bound Honda Odyssey driven by another driver who had the right-of-way.

The teenager was trapped in her car and had to be removed by Jamestown Township and Hudsonville City Fire Departments. She was then taken to a nearby hospital, though officials say that her injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda and the two young passengers were not injured, police say.

This crash is still being investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

