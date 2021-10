ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager is in critical condition after an accident.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at the intersection of 64th Ave and Pierce St in Allendale Township.

One car was traveling southbound on 64th Ave before striking a male, 17, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The teenager was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by LIFE EMS in critical condition.