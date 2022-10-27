Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August.

On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.

Deputies say the Jeep disregarded a stop sign on Jackson Street before turning onto 22nd Avenue, into the path of the southbound gravel truck.

One of the passengers in the Jeep died. Four other juveniles were also injured, including the 17-year-old driver.

The driver, a male teenager from Wyoming, is said to have been driving recklessly.

On Thursday, deputies announced that they authorized criminal charges for the Wyoming teen, including Operating without a License, Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairments, and Reckless Driving Causing Death.

That same day, deputies also took the teen into custody. He is currently lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies will not release his name, due to his age.

