Team Hope: Walk for a Huntington's Disease cure coming to Jenison

JENISON, Mich. — The Huntington's Disease Society of America's Upper Great Lakes Region is hosting the West Michigan Team Hope Walk & 5K Run on Saturday September 24th.

Team Hope takes place over 100 cities around the nation, putting more than $20M in resources into the hands of researchers, caregivers, and families fighting this condition since 2007.

Huntington's Disease is a progressive, hereditary brain condition most often describes as having Parkinson's, ALS, and Alzheimer's all at the same time. Today, 41,000 Americans are fighting the symptoms while over 200,000 more are at risk of inheriting the disease.

This is the largest grass-roots fundraiser event for the HDSA— bringing thousands of people together to support their mission.

You can sign up as an individual or a team.

The West Michigan Team Hope Walk & 5K Run happens at the Grand Ravines Lodge in Jenison starting at 11:30 a.m.

