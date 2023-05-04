Tanglefoot Park unveils self-service kayak rental kiosks

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Spring Lake has announced that Tanglefoot Park will begin offering residents and visitors self-service kayak rental kiosks.

$18,000 was invested by the village’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) for an 8-unit kayak rental kiosk from Rent.Fun. Rent.Fun approached the Village of Spring Lake last year because the village is surrounded by the Grand River and Spring Lake.

The kiosk is $5 to unlock on the app. It costs $20 per hour to rent a kayak, complete with a paddle and flotation device.

Village of Spring Lake

“If you’re a kayaker like me, kayaks can be big, heavy, and hard to transport if you don’t have the right setup,” said Stefanie Herder, director of the Village of Spring Lake’s Downtown Development Authority. “This gives a no-hassle way to rent a kayak and it is conveniently located next to an easy-to-use kayak launch for all.”

Tanglefoot Park features other amenities, including a pavilion, bathrooms, splash pad, outdoor fireplace, transient and seasonal docks, and a mural.

Village of Spring Lake

“Tanglefoot Park is located within the Village of Spring Lake’s DDA district as well as our Social District,” said Herder. “We want folks to spend time at Tanglefoot Park and then make their way to one of our local businesses for dining, shopping, and more. This is just one more way to attract residents and visitors to the village.”

The kayak kiosks are now operational for kayakers to use.

