Sweet success! Local shop takes home top awards

Posted at 7:43 AM, Dec 09, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One Grand Haven ice creamery took their flavors on the road and made a big impression at the North American Ice Cream Association's annual convention this year.

Two blue ribbons, one red, and a scholarship later, Sweet Temptations definitely scored some fans at the Fort Worth, TX convention.

NAICA 2022 Convention

The home made ice cream shop's Vanilla Bean snagged one of the NAICA's ribbons after being tested for flavor, texture, and more against FDA standards.

NAICA 2022 Convention

And if that wasn't enough— Sweet Temptations employee, Anna Corgan, was awarded $2,500 towards her education!

Owner Kelly Larson also spoke at seminars throughout the convention on growing and maintaining a business.

