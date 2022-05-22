Watch
Suspect sought after Ottawa County stabbing

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's stabbing.
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 13:27:09-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing Sunday morning.

At 3:42 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence near the intersection of Woodside Drive and Franklin Avenue in Holland Township. The caller said a man had been stabbed in the arm.

The investigation showed that there was a confrontation between the residents at that address and a man who showed up there. After an argument, a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition later Sunday.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Ramiro Diaz-Jimenez of Holland Township, who is currently being sought.

Anybody with any information about Diaz-Jimenez or this incident is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88SILENT or 1-877-887-4536.

